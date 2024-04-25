D-day to file opposing papers in IEC vs MK Party matter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Respondents who wish to oppose the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) bid to appeal the Electoral Court order which paved the way for former President Jacob Zuma to remain on the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s candidate list have until today to file answering affidavits in the Constitutional Court.

This comes after the apex court issued directions in the IEC’s application just weeks shy of the 2024 polls.

Lawyers on behalf of the first and second respondents, MK Party and Zuma, have written to the apex court to seek an extension until next week Tuesday.

In the letter, dated April 24, 2024, the MK Party and Zuma’s lawyer states that the time afforded to the respondents is “unreasonably” short and that it would be impossible to furnish a meaningful answering affidavit within 24 hours.

The IEC approached the apex court seeking an urgent hearing to bring finality on Section 47 (1) (e) of the Constitution before any votes are cast.

VIDEO | MK reacts to IEC’s appeal of Electoral Court ruling: