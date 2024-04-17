Ruling expected in Bongo’s corruption case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, will today deliver judgment in the corruption case of the former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo and 16 co-accused.

The accused are seeking to have their case struck off the roll, saying there is no evidence of corruption.

They are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges, which emanate from land deals amounting to over R70 million of tax payer’s money.

The money was which was from the Human Settlements Department was used to buy land for the Emalahleni and Msukaligwa municipalities respectively 10 years ago.

It is alleged the accused inflated the price of farms.

VIDEO | Bongo’s court proceeding in November 2022:

