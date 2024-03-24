NPA opposes Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent appeal to avoid getting arrested

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose the Speaker of the National Assembly’s urgent application to interdict her arrest at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is seeking an order interdicting the Investigating Directorate from arresting her following allegations of corruption by a former contractor for the South African National Defence Force.

The Investigating Directorate raided the Speaker’s house this week.

The NPA’s Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga says they view the application as baseless and without merit. [TAKE: SB]

“On Monday 25 March 2024 at 10 o’clock the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria will hear an urgent application by the Speaker of Parliament wherein she is seeking an order interdicting NPA’s ID from arresting her. We believe The NPA’s ID will oppose the application as we believe it is baseless and has no merit and therefore should be dismissed.”

Related video as Speaker fights arrest: Canny Maphanga reporting

‘Work unaffected’

Meanwhile, business in parliament will continue uninterrupted as the Speaker takes a leave of absence. This is according to parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

He says Mapisa-Nqakula will be attending to the NPA’s investigation into corruption allegations against her.

Mothapo says the work of the National Assembly remains unaffected, with deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli assuming the role of Speaker.

“The Speaker has also formally notified the deputy speaker of her decision to take leave, and she has requested that in his capacity as the acting speaker, formally inform the house of the development at its next sitting. The Speaker’s leave of absence is provided for in the rules of the assembly, which state that if a member’s absence extends beyond 15 consecutive sittings of the house, a motion explaining the reason and duration of the absence must be introduced.”

Ramaphosa comments on the Speaker of Parliament’s woes: