DA calls for immediate resignation of Mapisa-Nqakula

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has demanded the prompt resignation of National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who has taken special leave from her position following corruption allegations and a raid at her Johannesburg home on Tuesday.

DA Deputy Chief Whip, Dr. Annelie Lotriet, emphasised the necessity for Mapisa-Nqakula to step down to safeguard the integrity of Parliament.

Lotriet says, “Well, we said from the start when the story broke that there was going to be a raid on her house that she should step down but quite frankly, if it’s come now to the point where there is an imminent arrest, we believe that she should resign. Because just taking special leave means she’s just not going to work but she’ll still receive her benefits, her salary, everything stays the same. So, we think just to protect the integrity of parliament, she should resign with immediate effect.”

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave:

