The private funeral of activist and author Zoleka Mandela takes place at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg this morning.

The granddaughter of the late former President Nelson Mandela and his late former wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela succumbed to cancer on Monday.

The 43-year-old Zoleka, who is survived by four children, will be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park.

Zoleka Mandela | Hailed as a brave warrior

Her brother, Zwelabo Mandela says the family is struggling to deal with her untimely passing.

Speaking to SABC News at the memorial service yesterday, he described his sister as strong and relatable.

“We have come to a lot of loss. We are currently still digesting everything that is going on but doing our best to carry this send-off with the dignity that my sister needed. I can only just inherit the strength and the different approach to life from her. There was not much discrepancy from what you saw online and how we related. That’s why people gathered behind her because she was just that relatable. Always open and able to empower people.”

Zoleka Mandela’s memorial service I Her brother remembers her fondly