Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu has hailed the late Zoleka Mandela as an activist who raised awareness on the plight of people living with cancer.

Zulu has joined the nation as tributes pour in for Mandela who died last night after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 43. Mandela was also an author and granddaughter of the late Nelson and Winnie Mandela.

Speaking at an engagement between government and faith-based leaders in the East Rand earlier on Tuesday, Zulu called (Zoleka) Mandela a courageous woman.

“We all woke up to the sad news today of losing a very young vibrant activist and granddaughter of the late Nelson Mandela and we say to the family condolences to you. It is a pain to lose such a young woman but I also think that she was a very courageous woman who fought tooth and nail, fought a disease that really ravaged her entire body and entire system and she stood firm in talking about it.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expressed sorrow after learning of the passing of Zoleka Mandela.

Her passing occurred on what would have been the eve of her late grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s 87th birthday.

“In a statement on Tuesday morning, the EFF described the late Zoleka as an “unwavering champion for cancer awareness and prevention” who dedicated herself to enhancing the wellbeing of those impacted by the disease. The EFF says that Zoleka Mandela’s passing leaves a profound void in the battle against cancer further hailing her as an inspiration who used her powerful platform to ignite awareness about the disease. The party adds that her death is a reminder of the need to invest in fighting cancer in the country’s health system. This includes the need for more to invest in prevention, early detection, and treatment. “

VIDEO | Remembering Zoleka Mandela, SABC’s Sophie Mokoena weighs in: