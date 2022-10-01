Friends and family of the late Zenizole Vena, who was allegedly gang-raped and then tragically died at the Motherwell police station in Gqeberha, have remembered her as kind and dedicated to her studies.

The teenager was allegedly refused help at the local clinic after her attack. The investigation into the rape and alleged snubbing at the clinic are still underway.

The deputy mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape, Khusta Jack, says communities must revive their moral values to prevent unnecessary deaths like that of 15-year-old Zenizole Vena.

Jack was speaking at the girl’s funeral today at a church in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

Jack also says it is important to revive sporting activities for children to keep them away from social ills.

“Our society is not going to recover unless we can deal with the social economic issues. Employment and economic growth and job creation are at the centre of the difficulties the country is facing,”

According to reports, Zenizole left her Motherwell home on September 17 and informed her family she was heading to Malabar for a school event. She was never seen again and was not reported missing.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is requesting the office of the Health Ombud to investigate the conduct of health workers after the death of the teenager.