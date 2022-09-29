The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has committed to pay for the funeral of 15-year-old Zenizole Vena who died in the Motherwell police station while waiting for assistance. She was allegedly gang raped.

The mayor of the metro Retief Odendaal says they will also do a full investigation into the circumstances around her death. Odendaal visited the family this morning, saying no parent should bury their child.

The family of Zenizole, who died shortly after reporting that she was allegedly gang raped in the Eastern Cape, say she was missing for four days before she was found. Vena was allegedly raped by two men known to her, after leaving for a school trip on the 17th of September.

Police are searching for two possible suspects. Her uncle, Dumisani, says a relative found her on the streets of Motherwell in Gqeberha.

The video below gives details on Zenizole’s passing