Splash Festival under way in Gqeberha

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is optimistic that the annual Splash Festival will boost the local economy during this Easter period.

The four-day festival in Gqeberha, is jampacked with activities for young and old. It draws thousands of tourists and festivalgoers to the Metro.

The festival consists of watersport and beach events such as volleyball, entertainment by local and national artists, a funfair for children and food stalls.

The municipality injected R3.5 million into this year’s edition.

