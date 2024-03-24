Government working hard to attract investors to EC: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is working hard to attract more investors to the Eastern Cape.

Speaking during his two day campaign in Gqeberha, Ramaphosa says there is a lot of improvement on the infrastructure of the province, referring to the Umzimvubu Dam.

Ramaphosa also commended the Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on developments in the province.

“He spends quite a bit of time going around to various parts of the world to attract investors to come here – to give them confidence and to ensure that there is proper infrastructure on the ground. The roads are being done, dams are being built. We have spoken for years about the Umzimvubu Dam, here in the Eastern Cape. It is now being built after many years of speaking about this very important dam.”

Ramaphosa together with Mabuyane and several NEC Members are also meeting with several religious leaders, for the second day of the ANC campaign in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Ramaphosa has urged the religious leaders to pray for a smooth and fair elections, without any interference.

