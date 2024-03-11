ANC has nothing to hide on candidates’ list: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party has nothing to hide on its candidates’ list.

The list was leaked on social media on Friday. This prompted the ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to write to the Electoral Commission, requesting it to investigate the circumstances that led to the leak.

Ramaphosa says he welcomes the investigation. “The ANC list is going to be published officially by the IEC. There’s nothing to hide with that list. We’ve got our leaders who are going to be put forward to represent the country. There’s nothing that we are ashamed of, nothing we are hiding. And as result the leak happened and the IEC is investigating that. We are satisfied with that and there is nothing that we are hiding whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has confirmed that members who have been cleared by the party’s internal processes are included in its list.

The ANC will only make public its candidates list on Monday.

Bhengu-Motsiri says: “In terms of those names fingered in the integrity commission and the NEC cleared those comrades you would find them in our lists. They would have gone through a vetting process which was run by an independent company.”

