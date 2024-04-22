Ramaphosa upbeat as SA reclaims spot as Africa’s biggest economy 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as impressive news that South Africa has reclaimed its spot as the biggest economy in Africa.

Nigeria’s economy was ranked as the continent’s largest in 2022.

Egypt, which held the top position in 2023, is projected to fall to second behind South Africa after a series of currency devaluations.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an ANC campaign in Kwa-Ngcolosi outside Durban.

He said, ” We have now become the largest economy on the African continent, with Nigeria and Egypt having been up there and having their challenges and now South Africa being the largest economy in the continent. That position in itself attracts more investors, because they see that this is a country that is reforming various processes and it’s a country going somewhere. We have a clear destiny of where we are going as a country and that’s why we are attracting investors.”

VIDEO: Ramaphosa leads ANC campaign in KZN: