EC businessman slain

A prominent businessman has been gunned down in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Police have identified him as Philasande Jakavula.

Its believe he was killed between Daku and Salamntu on Friday night. Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg says a woman and a man were also shot and wounded.

Janse van Rensburg says police are investigating a case of murder and double attempted murder.

“The members stopped and found a man, dead with gunshot wounds in the driver side. A woman was found lying next to the Quantum with gunshot wounds. It is further alleged that another male was also shot. Both injured were taken to hospital. At this stage there is no further information available.”