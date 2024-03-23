Ramaphosa on a two day campaign trail in Gqeberha

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is on a two day campaign trail in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape this weekend.

People have gathered at the Feather Market Hall, where the campaign will kick-start with a girl and boy child dialogue, giving young people from the Nelson Mandela Bay metro a platform to voice out their challenges.

The ANC want to garner more support for the party in the region, as Nelson Mandela Bay is one of the metros under a coalition government, following the 2021 local government elections.

The first day of the campaign will also include a walkabout at a taxi rank and a shopping centre in Zwide township.

Last week, Ramaphosa embarked on the campaign trail on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

2024 Elections | Ramaphosa on a campaign trail in Mzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal: