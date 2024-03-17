Ramaphosa hits KZN campaign trail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on the campaign trail on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday. He is expected to engage with people at South Coast Mall in Margate, before moving to Umzumbe.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa joined the amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini for the commemoration of the 110th anniversary of the death of the amaZulu King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo at KwaCeza in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu | King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini on the podium:

Ramaphosa described the late king as a symbol of resistance against colonialism.

110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers speech: