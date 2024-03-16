AmaZulu King thanks Ramaphosa for ‘standing for the truth’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa, for what he says, standing by the truth.

The Zulu monarch and President Ramaphosa led the commemoration of the death of former Zulu King, Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo at KwaCeza in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

King Dinuzulu is described by many as a symbol of resistance against colonialism, ruling the Zulu nation at just 16.

However, current King Misuzulu kaZwelithini also took a moment to thank President Ramaphosa in light of the recent tensions in the Zulu royal family.

“I would like to appreciate the President. As the nation I don’t know what we can do to show appreciation to the President for standing for the truth. It is difficult to be truthful, the lies taste good, as the nation and the royal family we thank the President, we will always need you as the father of the nation.”

Earlier, President Ramaphosa paid tribute to King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo saying he was one of South Africa’s greatest forebearers.

“King Dinizulu was dismissed as an uneducated rural youth like many were just dismissed by the colonial and apartheid rulers who thought people from the rural areas were up to nothing and yet he was a gifted person with great wisdom beyond our imagination. An imagination and wisdom that was given to him by his ancestors,” the President said.