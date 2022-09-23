Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has assured Eldorado Park residents in the south of the city, that there is work being done to repair and rebuild their community.

Eldorado Park residents will be protesting outside their local police station on Friday morning, demanding for an end to criminal activities which they say are fueled by drugs.

They say the are under siege and have called on the President’s office to intervene.

Mayor Phalatse says they will attend to the concerns with high priority.

“Immediate interventions from my office upon being made aware of the current situation in Eldos, includes deploying the MMC of Public Safety David Tembe to dispatch additional JMPD officers and specialised units. Delegating officers from my office to meet with community leaders and ascertain what resources are required,” adds Phalatse.

Residents claim that in the last three months, almost 20 people have been shot dead in suspected gang-related violence.

Earlier this month, two teenagers were killed in a drive-by shooting. Residents are demanding police increase visibility in the area to put an end to the bloodshed.

Anti-drug activist and community leader, Dereleen James says, “We will be mobilising all areas of Eldorado Park with the hope that all spheres of government will be there. We haven’t had a night’s rest for the past three months.”

“I think every night we have gun shots going down and we can no longer have it. Every night there is [are] gunshots and the drugs we raised it like a decade ago and it has just spiralled out of control.”