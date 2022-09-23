Residents fed up with rising and incessant crime in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, will embark on a protest on Friday morning.

Residents claim that in the last three months, almost 20 people have been shot dead in suspected gang-related violence.

Earlier this month, two teenagers were killed in a drive-by shooting. Residents are demanding police increase visibility in the area to put an end to the bloodshed.

Anti-drug activist and community leader, Dereleen James, says: “We will be mobilising all areas of Eldorado Park with the hope that all spheres of government will be there. We haven’t had a night’s rest for the past three months. I think every night we have gun shots going down and we can no longer have it. Every night there is (are) gunshots and the drugs we raised it like a decade ago and it has just spiralled out of control.”

Residents have pleaded with pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against drugs and gun crime in the area. They’ve invited the president to come to the area today saying Eldorado Park is in crisis.

Some activists have camped outside the police station.

In the video below, Reporter Molemo-Waone Mothoa speaks to some of the residents who expressed their frustration: