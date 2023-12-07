Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government’s inability to create economic opportunities for women in South Africa creates more victims of abuse. That’s according to Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, senior lecturer in managerial economics and statistics at Stellenbosch Business School.

Dr Moleko says women are susceptible to abuse for economic survival.

Earlier this week, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped while seeking employment in Verulam, north of Durban.

Dr Moleko says incidents like these highlight government’s failure to reach its targets in the rollout of the 2019 Emergency Response Action Plan.

‘The troubles and interventions that were purported to be done were that only 22% of these targets were implemented and the balance was not achieved. That would mean that 15% was not achieved and if I add that 15% to the 64% that was not achieved at all, that will add up to 85% of targets not achieved. So, what we are seeing here is the inability of the state to exercise its policies against GBV and genocide.”