Ramaphosa urges men, young boys to spearhead fight against GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on men and young boys to be at the forefront of fighting gender-based violence (GBV).

This as the world observes the start of the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children international campaign.

Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, at the weekend called on courts to impose heavy sanctions on perpetrators of GBV at the launch of the campaign in Mpumalanga, emphasising government’s commitment to tackling the scourge.

VIDEO | Mashatile terms GBV as a global crisis:

Ramaphosa has reflected on the tragic incident in which a female student from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology was stabbed by another male student in full view of the public earlier this month.

This incident and many others are what South Africa will hope to find solutions to when it hosts the African Union’s third Men’s Conference in Pretoria this week.

This in an aim to dismantle toxic masculinity and eradicate the scourge of gender-based violence in the country and on the continent.

Full letter below:

We mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children in the shadow of a terrible crime. Earlier this month, images were circulated on social media of a young male student stabbing his partner, also a student, on the campus of the Peninsula… pic.twitter.com/RtVeQmU0iE — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 27, 2023