Limpopo man starts 12 year jail term for raping 13-year-old girl

A 48-year-old man Limpopo man has started to serve his 12-year jail term for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.
The Morebeng Magistrate’s Court found the man guilty of being a paedophile.
Police say DNA tests proved that the man was the father of the girl’s child.
The court has found the paedophile guilty of raping and impregnating a minor girl in 2017.
The incident came to light after the victim’s mother realised that she was pregnant.
The victim then disclosed that she had been raped by her neighbour.
A case of statutory rape was opened.
Once the child was born, DNA tests were conducted which confirmed that the accused was the child’s father.