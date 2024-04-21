Grade 7 learner allegedly rapes Grade 2 learner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A seven-year-old grade two learner has been raped, allegedly by a grade seven learner at Shongoane village in Lephalale, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the girl was raped in the toilets at school on Friday afternoon. Ledwaba says the suspect, who is a minor, is yet to be identified.

“According to the Police report , the victim arrived at home complaining about leg injuries and her mother checked but thought it was just a minor injury. It is reported that after a few minutes, the seven year-old victim started crying and was put on the bed for observation.

The mother of the victim noticed that something was wrong with her private parts and she was rushed to a local clinic. Upon arrival, the minor child was examined by medical personnel who later confirmed that indeed she had been raped.”

Report by Avhapfani Munyai