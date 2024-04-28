20-year-old arrested for allegedly raping pensioner in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 73-year-old pensioner in Majeje village outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo.

Police say the man allegedly broke into the pensioner’s house while she was asleep. The suspect will appear in the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba, “The suspect intruded in the house of the victim who was sleeping alone and was surprised by a male standing next to her bed. He apparently ordered her to be quiet and threatened to kill her if she screamed. He then strangled her and got on top of her and undressed himself. The police launched a search for the suspect and eventually succeeded in apprehending him.”