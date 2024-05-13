F State Education Dept calls for bail rejection in creche rape case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Free State Education Department has called on the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to reject the bail application of 23-year-old Vuyisani Makalane who is accused of raping a three-year-old girl at a creche in Bloemfontein.

The owner of the creche Agnes Lingani and Makalane who is her nephew and a worker at the creche have been charged with child neglect and rape respectively.

Following the court proceedings provincial Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba made a plea to parents who wish to enroll their children in any Early Childhood Development Centre to insist on seeing a Registration Certificate.

The department found that the facility had been operating illegally for three years.

The case has been postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.

The owner has been released on a thousand rand bail.

She will be back in court on the fourth of June.

