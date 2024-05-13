F State Education Dept calls for bail rejection in creche rape case

The Free State Education Department has called on the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to reject the bail application of 23-year-old Vuyisani Makalane who is accused of raping a three-year-old girl at a creche in Bloemfontein.
The owner of the creche Agnes Lingani and Makalane who is her nephew and a worker at the creche have been charged with child neglect and rape respectively.
Following the court proceedings provincial Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba made a plea to parents who wish to enroll their children in any Early Childhood Development Centre to insist on seeing a Registration Certificate.
The department found that the facility had been operating illegally for three years.
The case has been postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.
The owner has been released on a thousand rand bail.
She will be back in court on the fourth of June.