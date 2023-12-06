Traditional healer in shock after alleged rape ordeal by client

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A twenty-six-year-old traditional healer who was allegedly raped by her male client says the ordeal has left her in shock and in fear.

The woman says she was at her client’s home to perform a ritual, when the man raped her. She says the painful experience affected her and left her doubting her calling.

She says it is going to be a long journey before she can start trusting male clients again.

“Out of nowhere guy pushes me, I fall on the bed and he grabs me by my arms and I am trying to process everything that is happening because I am in shock because I came here to help someone spiritually and this is what happens to me.”

“I am still very scared to practice or to help but I know that it is not something I can stop. It is not something I can resign and say I am packing up my stuff, I am leaving because I have been called for a purpose at the end of the day.”

