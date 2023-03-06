The Dean of Student Affairs has scheduled a meeting with protesting student representatives at Wits University for Monday morning.

The institution has meanwhile condemned any form of violence. This after some students marched to the Vice Chancellor’s house on Sunday night and allegedly threatened to burn it down.

Students embarked on protests last week. They are demanding that students with historic debt of less than R150 000 be allowed to register.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says following engagements with the SRC, and following further correspondence, the SRC has rejected the concessions presented.

“Wits University responded in detail to certain major demands made by the SRC related to historic debt accommodation, data provision suspensions and late registration. Where we could make concessions we have and this follows the concessions we’ve already made in January and February. But there are some demands that we cannot meet if we are to remain sustainable, and a going entity.”

“Unfortunately, these have all been rejected by the SRC. We’ve chosen not to engage further. Instead, they chose to march to the Vice Chancellor’s home … and they threatened to burn it down. This is unacceptable behaviour. We condemn all forms of violence and implore the students and student leaders and all other parties to exercise maximum restraint at this time,” adds Patel.

The Senior Executive Team met on Sunday, 05 March 2023 to consider the demands put forward by the SRC. Read more: https://t.co/KQsMfdbeMg *Please pause the video to read each demand and response. pic.twitter.com/HSrWf2XlrH — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) March 6, 2023