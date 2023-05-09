A police officer and friend of former ANC Youth League Secretary General, Sindiso Magaqa has identified murder accused, Sbonelo Myeza as the driver of the vehicle that is believed to be involved in the shooting that killed the former Secretary General in 2017.

Warrant officer Skhumbuzo Mazongolo told the Pietermartizburg High Court, that he met with Magaqa at a car wash in Umzimkhulu when he noticed the red vehicle.

Magaqa was shot along with two councillors, Jabulile Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafa who both survived the attack.

Myeza is charged with three other accused Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges – including murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Mazongolo provided his testimony through an interpreter.

“This person you said you saw on the day of the incident seated in the driver’s seat of a red BMW, can you identified him, where is he now? The person is here in court can you point him out? Yes there, the person is the first one. It is accused number one my lady.”