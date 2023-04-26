The Mayor of Umzimkhulu Jabulile Msiya has broken down as she testified in the Pietermaritzburg High Court about how she, former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa, and another councillor were attacked in 2017.

Mlungisi Ncalane, Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, and Sibusiso Ncengwa have been charged with murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Msiya is one of more than 50 people on the State’s witness list. Msiya testified in court that the shooting occurred minutes after Magaqa dispatched his bodyguard to accompany two women to the grocery store. When the shots rang out, Magaqa was sitting in his car with Msiya and the other councillor. Magaqa died two months later in hospital.

Msiya has testified in court that Magaqa warned the two women in his car to stay still and quiet because they were about to be attacked moments before shots were fired.

Jabulile Msiya, who was a councillor in the Umzimkhulu municipality at the time, is giving testimony in the Magaqa murder trial.

