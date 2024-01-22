Sindiso Magaqa murder trial resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The trial of four men accused of killing former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa will resume today in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Magaqa was attacked while returning from a branch meeting in Umzimkhulu in 2017.

During the attack, two female councillors, Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabulile Msiya, also sustained gunshot wounds.

Magaqa died a few months later in hospital.

The matter is set down until February 23, 2024.

The state is expected to lead new evidence in this trial. It indicated that it has a list of about 50 witnesses with only less than 12 that have taken the stand so far.

Msiya and Magaqa’s bodyguard, Thakabonwa Ngubane, are among the key witnesses who testified in this matter.

All four accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of firearms.

The accused – Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane, are out on bail while Sibusiso Ncengwa is in custody due to other pending cases.