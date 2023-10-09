Trial of four men accused of Magaqa’s murder set for January

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The trial of four men accused of killing former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa in Umzimkhulu in 2017 is set to resume in January next year, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Magaqa was attacked after a branch meeting. Two other councillors were also wounded. Magaqa died a few months later in hospital.

The case resumed after a four-month break. The court was expected to finalise the legal representation of three of the four accused. On the previous occasion, their attorney intended to withdraw from the matter, citing financial challenges.

However, on Monday, the same legal team were back in court. But the state wasn’t convinced and requested that the matter be provisionally postponed to the 16th of November.

“The state now needs to put it on record that the accused must actually confirm a firm instruction to Mr Van Der Merwe the instructing attorney and Mr Matthews. But come the 16 of November the state will object to any further postponements for the reasons,” says Advovate Lawrence Gcaba, State Prosecutor.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of firearms. Three of the accused, Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane, are out on bail.

“Your bail is extended to the 22nd of January 2024. You are to observe all the conditions under which you were released on bail so far to day that the conditions of reporting at Harding police station has now been amended so you must report at Durban central police station every Friday from 6am to 6pm. Accused number 3 your bail is extended to the 22nd of November 2023,” says Judge Nompumelelo Radebe.

Bail was previously denied to the fourth accused Sibusiso Ncengwa due to other pending cases.

