Lawyers for accused 3 in Magaqa trial requests mental observation

The legal team representing three of the four men accused of killing former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa has requested that one of their clients, Mlungisi Ncalane, undergo mental observation.

The case is currently being heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

Magaqa and two councillors were shot in Umzimkhulu in 2017. Magaqa died in hospital.

Ncalane is out on bail alongside his co-accused, Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Sibusiso Ncengwa.

All four accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of firearms.

Ncalane’s attorney, Advocate Shane Matthews says, “His father has approached me saying that there is no doubt in his mind that there is something very serious and mentally wrong with his son, accused number three. My lady, I think the proper way out is to call his father, let him testify and tell us what the problem is. My application will then be to you that accused number three be referred to a district surgeon which will be the first step.”

