The State is expected to call its fifth witness on Wednesday in the Pietermaritzburg High Court murder trial of four men accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

On Tuesday, the court heard evidence from Magaqa’s friend and police officer Skhumbuzo Mazongolo. Mazongolo identified the murder accused, Sbonelo Myeza as the driver of the vehicle that is believed to be involved in the shooting that killed Magaqa in 2017.

Warrant officer Mazongolo told the court that he met with Magaqa at a car wash in Umzimkhulu when he noticed the red vehicle.

He told the court that the driver was Sibonelo Myeza, one of the accused. Mzongolo also told the court that he could identify the suspect who shot at Magaqa and the other two councillors.

Myeza is charged with three other accused Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa.

They are charged with murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

The video below is reporting more on the story: