The Drakenstein Municipality in the Western Cape has taken steps to safeguard essential services in the face of ongoing rolling blackouts. These measures come as Eskom implements Stage 6 rolling blackouts, posing significant challenges to service providers and residents alike.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde recently visited Paarl to assess the effectiveness of the interventions put in place. Earlier this year, the provincial government allocated nearly R89 million to municipalities to acquire generators aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted operation of essential services. The funds were allocated to prevent disruptions in crucial municipal functions during times of severe load shedding.

In the case of the Drakenstein Municipality, these funds have been effectively utilised to procure and install two generators at the Paarl Wastewater Treatment Works. These generators play a critical role in maintaining wastewater treatment processes and services even in the event of prolonged load shedding (rolling blackouts).

Load shedding will be with us until the end of 2024:

Winde praised the municipality’s prudent use of the allocated funds, stating, “I had an oversight visit to the Drakenstein Municipality where I was looking to see how the money was spent that the province gave our municipalities, as I have been doing in other parts of the province for mitigation against high levels of load shedding.”

He further emphasized the importance of ensuring that essential services continue to function seamlessly amid the challenges posed by power cuts.

The installation of generators at key facilities is a part of a broader strategy aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of load shedding on essential services and municipal operations. This approach seeks to address the vulnerabilities associated with rolling blackouts and ensure that critical infrastructure remains operational during power disruptions.

With higher stages of loadshedding, here in the Western Cape we are adapting and innovating to reduce the impact on you, our residents. 🪫 The innovation by Drakenstein Municipality to keep traffic running smoothly is so impressive — WELL DONE TO THE WHOLE TEAM! 🔋👏 pic.twitter.com/ZQoycowKaY — Premier Alan Winde 🇿🇦 (@alanwinde) September 5, 2023