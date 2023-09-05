Electricity Minister, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom hopes to minimise the impact of rolling blackouts ahead of a planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units which has constrained the system, resulting in Stage 6 load shedding from Tuesday morning.

Ramokgopa has been providing an update on the performance of the electricity grid.

He says due to a lack of enough resources to implement maintenance, more capacity has been lost.

“Us as a team, we have taken a view that part of the reason we are as a country in relation to the deterioration of the generating capacity, is that they have not been sticking to planned maintenance. We have not been sticking to philosophy maintenance and that has to do with the fact that Eskom’s balance sheet was severely compromised. There were little resources to invest on the maintenance and the units have been exploited without the necessary maintenance and that has caught up with us,” Ramokgopa adds.

VIDEO: Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s media briefing on Stage 6 load shedding:

