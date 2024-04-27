Political parties warned to stop placing posters on Eskom structures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom has called on political parties to stop putting up election campaign posters on its electricity structures. These includes electricity poles, electricity towers, meter boxes and mini substations.

Eskom says in the past there have been incidents where people have been electrocuted when putting up posters. It says attaching posters on their infrastructure is in contravention of the law and only authorised personnel are allowed to climb or work on electrical structures.

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena explains:

“Attaching posters to an electrical structure is not only a contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act but also puts the lives of your valuable employees of these parties, members of the public and volunteers in danger.”

#Eskom #MediaStatement Placing election posters on Eskom electricity structures is illegal pic.twitter.com/ABTlPC58vU — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 27, 2024