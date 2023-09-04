Eskom has just released a statement that stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday until further notice.

According to the statement, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations will need to be shut down overnight for urgent repairs.

The power utility says it will update the public should any significant changes occur.

Stage 6 load shedding is being attributed to breakdowns that are currently at 16 210MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 894MW.

Since Sunday, a generating unit each at Kriel and Medupi power stations were taken offline for repairs.

In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned

to service, says Eskom.

