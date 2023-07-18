Johannesburg Water says its water systems are recovering well, four days post the planned Rand Water shutdown. The water utility says this is within the projected recovery period of between five to 14 days.

High-lying areas however, are still experiencing low water pressure.

Customers who have regained supply are urged to use water sparingly, only for drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes.

“Considering that this has been the largest shutdown the entity has experienced – where almost 80% of the systems were affected – the progress made thus far is noteworthy. Although not all the systems have fully recovered, specifically Randburg, Soweto and Johannesburg Central areas, the overall recovery has been good. Johannesburg Water teams continue prioritising flushing the network to get rid of airlocks in areas that are still struggling with low pressure to no water,” says Joburg Water spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala.

