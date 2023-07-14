Johannesburg Water says although the maintenance work carried out by Rand Water that resulted in water cuts has been completed, full recovery will take five to 14 days.

The City’s water utility says residents in areas such as Rosebank, Dunkeld West, Oakdene, Kenilworth and parts of Soweto, have confirmed that water is gradually returning to their systems.

Rand Water embarked on a 58-hour water shutdown which saw several areas in and around Johannesburg and neighbouring municipalities being without water from Tuesday night till this morning.

Thousands to be affected by Rand Water’s 58 hour interruption:

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says systems are gradually recovering.

“Although work has been completed, Johannesburg Water customers are reminded that full recovery of the system will take five to 14 days. The Commando System which comprises Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby, a historically problematic system, will take longer to improve.”