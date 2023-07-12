Some Joburg residents affected by water cuts have raised concerns over the water tankers deployed to provide them with water. They say the water tankers are stationed very far. And that the elderly, in particular, would not be able to walk long distances to fetch the water and carry it to their homes.

Rand Water has embarked on a 58-hour planned water shut down. This is part of its efforts to upgrade its water infrastructure. As a result, some Joburg residents have been left without water.

Maria Banzi, a 67-year-old pensioner, stays with three of her grandchildren and her husband in Bertrams, Johannesburg. They woke up without water on Wednesday.

Banzi is frail and is no longer able to handle heavy things. She says carrying a bucket full of water and walking a long distance to her home will impact her ailing health.

“Some of the children are taking pills. We are also taking pills. We woke up without water. Where should we get it? They have brought a water tanker here, but we stay very far. How are we going to get the water because I have aged and I can’t even carry a bucket of water,” says Banzi.

Rand Water plans to conclude its water infrastructure maintenance by Friday.

Johannesburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda has promised to ensure that water tankers are deployed in all areas.

“As Joburg Water and the City of Johannesburg, we are here to deploy our mitigation strategy at times where our residents will have no water supply, also to share our plan on our critical facility approach and how to ensure that the clinics, schools and police stations have constant water supply. Although it won’t be flowing from the taps, we will ensure that there are water tankers that are deployed 24 hours,” says Gwamanda.

Gwamanda visited some of the affected areas in the city of Johannesburg. Areas affected by the water shutdown includes Johannesburg inner city, Joburg South, parts of Roodepoort and Randburg.

Joburg Water Managing Director, Ntshavheni Mukwevho says areas will be affected differently.

“I will break it down this way; if you look at Lenasia, as well as Soweto, the reservoirs there are reasonably well simply because of the volume there that is still coming through, even though it’s minimal from that particular system. So, the areas that are particularly affected, which we have water tankers in those areas, the greater Randburg, Roodepoort area,” says Mukwevho.

Mukwevho says so far they are still on schedule to complete work by Friday. And that the Stage 6 power cuts announced by Eskom will have no impact on their work.