Johannesburg Water says the city’s residents should not panic ahead of the water shutdown but should rather stock up on water supplies this weekend.

The water outage will affect areas including Roodepoort, Randburg, Soweto, Southdale, Ennerdale and Joburg Central.

The water cuts will start on Tuesday until Friday due to maintenance taking place. Water Electro-Mechanical Department Manager at Johannesburg Water, Gugulethu Quma has urged residents to be prepared.

“We should not be panicking; we should appreciate that this is a planned shutdown and we have control over the process rather than an unplanned situation. This shutdown is for Rand Water it will be doing some maintenance interventions in Vereeniging and Eikenhof Pumpstation which supply about 60 percent of Johannesburg.”

Gugulethu Quma says this water shutdown is also crucial.

“It is very important to maintain our systems because if we don’t then we’re subjected to inconvenienced breakdowns in the system. It’s the biggest shutdown in a long time and obviously our systems are also old but we’ve made alternative arrangement for hospitals, clinic, shopping centres, policed stations, and community-based facilities and there will be stationery tanks and mobile trucks that will give relief to severely impacted customers.”

VIDEO | Johannesburg’s big water shutdown next week: