Extra demand due to heatwave compounding Joburg’s water woes

Johannesburg Water says the reduced water flow into the utility’s Linden 1 and Blairgowrie reservoirs is due to increased demand because by the heatwave.

Joburg Water says this is also as a result of the reservoirs being critically low to empty.

Joburg Water and Rand Water teams conducted a site inspection this afternoon to investigate the poor water supply into the Linden 1 and Blairgowrie water systems in Randburg north of Johannesburg.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala, “The reduced flow Johannesburg Water’s Linden 1 and Blairgowrie reservoirs is due to Rand Water’s Waterval system being low, affecting the flow coming into Johannesburg Water’s systems. More steps such as pipe work modification will be done. And Johannesburg Water has requested Rand Water to reconfigure its systems to boost water into the Linden 1 reservoir supply feed.”