WaterCAN demands accountability for Joburg, Tshwane water shortages

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Water Community Action Network (WaterCAN) is demanding accountability from Johannesburg and Rand Water over constant water shortages.

Residents in Johannesburg and Tshwane have been plagued by water supply interruptions in recent weeks, as reservoirs in both metros were at critically low levels.

Parts of Gauteng are still without water despite authorities reporting steady progress in the reservoir recovery.

WaterCAN, an initiative of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), says the lack of water is due to poor leadership and little to no maintenance of vital infrastructure.

WaterCAN Executive Manager Dr. Ferrial Adam says, “Our water situation is dire and we’re at a point now where we all have to get together and pull our heads together and see how we’re going to figure this out. So it has to be a combination of local government, provincial and national as well as the people who are being affected on the ground, ordinary citizens.”

“And what is happening right now, is decisions are being made without consultation across and leaving people out of the picture. We don’t know what is happening and that’s creating even more frustration amongst people who are experiencing no water,” adds Adam.

Below is the full interview with Dr Ferrial Adams: