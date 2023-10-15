Three provinces to sign collaborative MOU on green hydrogen

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Eastern Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Development, Mlungisi Mvoko, says the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape provinces will join together on Monday to sign a collaborative Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) on green hydrogen to build links and synergies among the provinces.

Mvoko says the three provinces have excellent potential to emerge into Green Hydrogen production hubs for international trade and local economic growth.

South Africa and Japan have entered a new agreement that will see Japan helping South Africa decarbonise the domestic economy.

He was speaking at the Green Hydrogen Summit media briefing in Cape Town on Sunday.

“This is why the MOU Green Hydrogen among the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape is a crucial towards a fostering cooperation among the renewable energy producing in the provinces. We want to leverage our renewable energy resources and existing special economic and infrastructure to create green hydrogen value change that benefits the whole of a South Africa And Southern Africa.”