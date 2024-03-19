Joburg residents warned to brace for more water cuts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of the City of Johannesburg should brace themselves for further water outages. This comes after Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station tripped again due to a lightning strike last night that hit the transmission line between Eldorado Park and Orlando pump stations.

The affected areas include Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby.

Johannesburg water crisis | Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda updates on the situation



Earlier this month, the Eikenhof pump station experienced a power failure which ultimately led to a two-week water outage across several areas in the city.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala says an alternative water supply has been arranged for the affected areas.

“The few hours of pumping time that was lost at Eikenhof affected supply to Johannesburg Water systems, especially Commando. The reservoir levels dropped overnight and are currently critically low and under strain.”

“The Soweto and Randburg systems also dropped slightly due to the outage. However, they are currently stable,” adds Shabalala.

Water supplies down in various parts of Gauteng: Dr Ferrial Adam