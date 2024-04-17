Mahikeng residents confused over planned shutdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is some confusion this morning among the residents of Mahikeng in the North West, following the announcement that there will be a shutdown of the town.

The organisers of the protests say the North West capital is in decay, and are decrying what they say is a terrible state of service delivery.

They have vowed to close all the roads leading to Mahikeng CBD, in protest against lack or non-delivery of services.

Some residents took to social media, to ask whether they should go to work this morning.

Others are asking if they should send children to school or not.

The North West Provincial Government has urged residents to remain calm and not panic, amid reports of a shutdown of Mahikeng.

The organisers of the shutdown say the protest will continue, and all roads leading to the CBD will be barricaded.

Some residents are sharing voice notes on social media, confirming the protest.

One of the organisers of what is termed a peaceful protest has confirmed to SABC News that the protest will happen.