Eskom to restore power to parts of North West today

Eskom in the North West says it will only take a day for power to be restored to areas that were hit by torrential rains earlier this week.

More than 100 households in Moshana and Swartkop villages were affected after heavy rain and strong winds blew away houses, while trees and electric poles fell over and barricaded some streets in areas in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality.

Eskom’s Customer Relations Manager in the province, Ezekiel Baruti says their specialised team is on the ground trying to restore power supply.

Baruti says, “Affected areas are Moshana and Swartkop villages, Ramotswa border post, Nieverdiendt police station and school. Our specialised teams are hard at work trying to restore supply. However, due to the size, scope, and scale of the work that needs to be done, supply will only be fully restored on Thursday 11th at 22:00 pm. At least 10 poles and ten spans of the conductor are lying on the ground.”

Schools

The North West Education Department has offered assistance to schools where teaching and learning were disrupted in Moshana village near Zeerust.

Learners of Samenyane Primary School were sent back home after a block of classes was damaged by a storm on Monday.

North West Education Department Spokesperson, Mphata Molokwane says they have provided additional mobile classrooms at the school.

Molokwane says, “We have committed that we will provide the school with three mobile classrooms, so that learners can have a conducive learning environment after the school was taken off by winds during the heavy rains experienced currently in Ramotshere. We urge parents and community members to remain calm, as we are working on an amicable solution to address this challenge.”

Reporting by Thabang Morutloa.