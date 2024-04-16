Eskom working to restore power in Pretoria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom says it is working on the major power outage affecting over 90 000 customers in various areas in Pretoria.

The power utility’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says they do not have an estimated time for restoration.

Mokwena assures that supply will be restored to most areas today.

“Areas affected are Mathibestad, Makapanstad, GaMotla, Eersterus, Stinkwater, Dilopye, Suurman, Majaneng, Sekampaneng, Mashimong, Bridgeview, Kudube, Temba, Rens, Hans Kekana and Hammanskraal West. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this challenging time. We are doing everything possible to resolve the issue swiftly.”

