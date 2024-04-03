Authorities urged to address state of North West municipalities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The North West Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on the authorities to urgently address the dismal state of municipalities in the province.

This follows the release of Good Governance Africa’s 2024 Governance Performance Index, which rates municipalities in the North West as the worst run in the country.

The Chamber’s Benedict Modise says, “We do have specialists who are specialising within the logistics services, road maintenance like we have specialists as far as the water reticulation is concerned, we have specialist within the auditing services. We are actually saying that we are more than willing and capable to work with government to ensure that those services that the municipalities are supposed to have rendered, we can actually assist municipalities to ensure that there is capacity and there is also competency within the spheres of government.”

VIDEO: 2024 Governance Performance Index report:

