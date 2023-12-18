Premier condemns North West fatal shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North West Premier Bushy Maape condemns the fatal shooting of nine people in Popo Molefe Informal Settlement near Rustenburg.

According to the police, a group of people opened fire on a number of people who had gathered in a house, killing eight of them. The ninth person died in hospital. Eleven people were wounded.

The shooting took place on Saturday at the home of one of the injured.

”Premier Maape says the provincial government is extremely shocked and outraged at this heinous crime which left nine people dead, among them four women,” explains Premier’s Spokesperson Sello Tatai.

“The premier takes this opportunity to send condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the victims of this crime. The premier would also like to take this opportunity to wish those who were injured a speedy recovery. Premier Maape maintains that police must follow all leads and arrest those behind this mass killing, which also left eight more people injured.”

No arrests have been made.