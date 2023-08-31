Johannesburg Emergency Services are still conducting rescue operations at the building which caught fire in the inner city on Thursday morning.

63 people have since lost their lives and more than 43 others were injured, after the five-storey building caught fire.

The exact cause of the blaze is still subject to investigation at this stage. Earlier, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says, “The death toll has now increased to 52 bodies recovered now. So so far we got 52 bodies recovered and 43 people injured and still counting. The number might still increase from the 52 which we are still reporting now.”

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Firefighters have evacuated all the people out of the building while conducting firefighting operations.

The cause of the fire incident is unknown.

JHB CBD Fire | Death toll in 5-storey building blaze continues to climb: Robert Mulaudzi

Johannesburg CBD Fire Gallery | 31 August 2023

